Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.36. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

