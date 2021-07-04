Sumo Logic (SUMO) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sumo Logic to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

This table compares Sumo Logic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

This table compares Sumo Logic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million -$80.30 million -13.68 Sumo Logic Competitors $1.88 billion $329.90 million 55.80

Sumo Logic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sumo Logic Competitors 2170 11403 21300 608 2.57

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.