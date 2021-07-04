Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Teri A. Little Sells 13,500 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

