CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $2,674,986.14 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

