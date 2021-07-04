Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 29,424 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 269.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

