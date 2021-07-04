Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 178,560 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3,404.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

