Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 208 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

