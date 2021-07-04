Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

