Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.84.

UBER stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

