Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $250.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.