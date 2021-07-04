Sei Investments Co. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PUMP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

