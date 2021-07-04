Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00, a PEG ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.