NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.59 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

