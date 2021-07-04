Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,314,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

