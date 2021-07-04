Sei Investments Co. Takes $239,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

