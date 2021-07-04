Sei Investments Co. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $888.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

