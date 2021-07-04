Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

