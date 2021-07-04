Sei Investments Co. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.09 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

