Truist Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

