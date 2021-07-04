UBS Group AG Buys 463,585 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 2,402.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $672.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

