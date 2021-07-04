Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

