Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

