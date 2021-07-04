Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

