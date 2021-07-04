MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $30.04 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

