UBS Group AG Buys 102,253 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 256.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.49% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

