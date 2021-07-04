1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

