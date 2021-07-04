UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

