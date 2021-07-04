Reviewing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Artius Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $11.37 billion 0.83 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -7.28 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Braskem and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.33%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.53%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Braskem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -0.88% N/A -0.01% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Braskem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in CamaÃ§ari, Brazil.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

