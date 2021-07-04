Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

