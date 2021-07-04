ABB’s (ABB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 31.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 22.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

