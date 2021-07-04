American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACNI opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Community Newspapers has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get American Community Newspapers alerts:

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for American Community Newspapers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Community Newspapers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.