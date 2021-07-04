HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.