AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.33 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

