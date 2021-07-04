Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.