eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $81.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.44.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

