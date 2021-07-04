Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading Up 3.7%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.52 and last traded at $96.49. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

