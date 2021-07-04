Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) were down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 15,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 800,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

