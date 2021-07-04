Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.50. 7,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 316,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 93.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after acquiring an additional 722,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

