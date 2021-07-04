Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.62

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 521631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.46.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last three months.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

