GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 3.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. 1,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

