GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 3.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. 1,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Several research firms have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.