$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.27 million to $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

