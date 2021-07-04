Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $360,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169,404 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

