Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

