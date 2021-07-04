UBS Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $90.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

