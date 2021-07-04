Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $390,000 Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

SPPI stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,696 shares of company stock valued at $102,405 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

