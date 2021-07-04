Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

