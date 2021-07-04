Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.