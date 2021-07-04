Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DRKOF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Martello Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

