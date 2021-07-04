Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

