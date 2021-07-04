Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

